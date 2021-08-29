 Skip to main content
Messi set for his PSG debut against Reims, starts on bench
AP

Messi set for his PSG debut against Reims, starts on bench

PARIS (AP) — Soccer great Lionel Messi is set to make his debut for Paris Saint-Germain later Sunday after being named on the substitutes' bench for the game against Reims at the modest 20,000-seater Stade Auguste Delaune.

PSG had delayed naming its squad from Saturday afternoon until 11 a.m. Sunday morning. The record six-time Ballon d’Or winner and four-time Champions League victor could play his first game in modest surroundings.

The 34-year-old Argentine, who led his nation to the Copa America title last month, joined PSG three weeks ago after his new contract with Barcelona fell through.

Striker Kylian Mbappe was named in the starting lineup as Real Madrid tries to sign him before the end of the summer transfer window.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

