Mexican president mulls ending independent watchdog agencies

“If we have permanent communication, if the right to information is guaranteed, that is taken care of and, if i may mention it, it is not necessary to have a whole apparatus that costs so much — a billion pesos ($50 million) to support the transparency institute,” López Obrador said.

He said the 1990s and 2000s, when most of the agencies were created, coincided with the greatest surge in corruption and privatization of state-owned companies, and accused the oversight bodies of doing nothing to impede that and acting as cover for it.

He has proposed cutting funding for the agencies, apparently including energy regulatory bodies, and folding their duties into existing government departments to save money.

The president probably has answered more direct questions from the press than all his predecessors combined, at more than 500 daily news conferences so far. But while López Obrador talks freely, it is often difficult to obtain hard data, such as environmental impact or feasibility statements for his pet building projects.

Transparency advocates say the agencies' independence is exactly what makes them trustworthy.

“Disappearing the IFT would also go against the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which is essential to alleviate the worst economic crisis in the region in decades and, for the umpteenth time, it would also send to national and foreign investors the message that economic decisions are made according to presidential whims and not according to the law,” the civic group Causa en Común (Common Cause) said in a statement.

