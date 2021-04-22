Mexican president pushes controversial reforestation plan

The program has already planted 700,000 trees in Mexico, where it pays 450,000 Mexican farmers a stipend of about $225 per month to tend the saplings.

That is popular among farmer in dry towns like Kopoma, in Yucatan state, where highly seasonal rainfall makes the tree program a vital stopgap for farmers like Roberto Cocom Caamal, 72.

In the dry season, he and 69 communal farmers in Kopoma can tend the saplings they get from army-run nurseries on a 426-acre (172.5 hectare) plot they enrolled in the program. During the rainy season, he and other Maya farmers can also plant traditional food crops.

It has “opened up new possibilities to survive,” Cocom Caamal said of the program, which currently has a budget of about $1.4 billion and operates in 20 of Mexico's 32 states.

It was unclear how serious López Obrador's visa proposal was, or his interest in the climate change summit: He didn't listen to most of the other 40 leaders who spoke at the summit, instead carrying on with his daily news conference.

But Diego Pérez Salicrup, a biologist and researcher at Mexico's National Autonomous University, expressed reservations about how the program is really working — or whether it can be extended to the different farming, climate and environmental conditions in Central America.