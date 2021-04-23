Mexican union vote halted at GM plant; vote fixing alleged

Cervantes said that before the vote, GM had threatened workers that they would lose their benefits if they voted “no,” which would eject the old union.

In a statement, GM said “General Motors de México regrets the situation and reiterates its willingness to cooperate” in the vote process. “At the same, GM repeats its commitment to the efforts and mechanisms that allow workers the right to vote individually, directly and by secret ballot.”

Cervantes said, What is really lacking are fines for the company and the union for this situation.”

Alcalde did not say when the vote would be repeated, though it was obvious that putting ballot boxes in the custody of the union that could be voted out could threaten the validity of any future vote.

The process of voting to accept or reject existing unions started in 2019 and ends in 2023, and will have to be repeated at every unionized factory and workplace in Mexico.

If Mexico doesn’t comply with the new rules, under the USMCA it has agreed to dispute-resolution panels to ensure workers can organize and demand better wages.