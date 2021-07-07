 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mexico asks US retailer to stop copying Indigenous design
0 Comments
AP

Mexico asks US retailer to stop copying Indigenous design

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s National Institute of Indigenous Peoples called on the U.S. retailer Anthropologie on Wednesday to stop copying a design used by the Mixe Indigenous community.

The institute said in a statement that Anthropologie’s “Marka embroidered shorts” copy a Mixe embroidery design from the poor village of Tlahuitoltepec, which is in the hills east of the capital of Mexico's southern state of Oaxaca.

The shorts bear a pattern of blue flowers that the villagers say copies a traditional blouse design. The institute said the Mixes did not give permission for their design to be used, and called on Anthropologie to stop selling the shorts.

Anthropologie's parent, Urban Outfitters Inc., did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Calif. deputies seize over $1B in illegal pot

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vatican indicts 10, including a cardinal, in London deal
World

Vatican indicts 10, including a cardinal, in London deal

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — A Vatican judge on Saturday indicted 10 people, including a once-powerful cardinal, on charges including embezzlement, abuse of office, extortion and fraud in connection with the Secretariat of State’s 350 million-euro investment in a London real estate venture.

+29
Haiti in upheaval: President Moïse assassinated at home
World

Haiti in upheaval: President Moïse assassinated at home

  • Updated

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A squad of gunmen assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moïse and wounded his wife in an overnight raid on their home Wednesday, with police killing four suspects and arresting two others hours later amid growing chaos in a country already enduring gang violence and protests of his increasingly authoritarian rule.

+7
Director brings Mexico to forefront in 'The Forever Purge'
World

Director brings Mexico to forefront in 'The Forever Purge'

  • Updated

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY — In “The Forever Purge,” the bloodbath lasts more than 12 hours and takes place on the border between Mexico and the United States. Mexican director Everardo Gout uses the strengths of fellow countrymen actors Ana de la Reguera and Tenoch Huerta in the film now in theaters.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News