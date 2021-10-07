Mexico: lithium reserved for state, or no concessions at all

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president said Thursday that no lithium mining permits will be issued for anyone if legislators don’t approve a bill declaring it a “strategic mineral” and reserving any future exploration and mining for the government.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador took an all-or-nothing stance when asked about the bill’s uphill fight. López Obrador said he won’t back down in his fight to make lithium, used in electric vehicle and other batteries, “the property of the nation.”

López Obrador sent the bill to Congress last week, but his party doesn’t have the votes to pass it. He accused any legislator voting against it of “treason.”

“If there is an act of treason and they don't approve making lithium property of the nation, we will deny any request for a lithium mining concession anyway," the president said.

There are several complicating factors to López Obrador's stance. His administration also said last week that the eight concessions for mining lithium that have already been granted in Mexico would be respected, as long as they are well on the way to producing the metal.