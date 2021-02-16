Mexico suffers another day of rolling blackouts due to storm

Many Mexicans questioned why their country is so dependent on U.S. supplies and why Mexico does not have backup stores of gas for more than a few hours of power generation.

Authorities knew the storm was coming, columnist Javier Tejado wrote in the newspaper El Universal, but “despite that, the Federal Electricity Commission did not want to, or could not, make provisions so that millions of Mexicans wouldn't go without power during such cold weather.”

It was the latest embarrassing failure for the government utility, which has become a pet project for President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who wants to reduce the role of private power generation.

In January, the utility acknowledged it had presented a falsified report on a Dec. 28 blackout, which it had blamed on a purported brush fire beneath transmission lines that caused the two-hour power failure affecting one-fourth of Mexico’s customers.

López Obrador has not only defended the state-owned company, but he is seeking to eliminate competition from cleaner, privately built generating plants and renewable energy. López Obrador is likely to use the cutoff of imported fuel to plug his plans for increased domestic production of dirtier coal, fuel oil and diesel to help make Mexico more self-sufficient.

In January, he proposed a bill that would put cleaner, natural gas and renewable private plants — many built with foreign investment — last in line for electricity purchases. The private and renewable energy plants were encouraged by López Obrador’s predecessors in order to reduce carbon emissions.

