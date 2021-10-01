Mexico to reserve future lithium production for government

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico said Friday it wants to declare lithium a “strategic mineral” and reserve any future exploration and mining for the government.

The move is likely to leave Mexico's only privately exploited mine, expected to start production in 2023, in the hands of a Chinese lithium company.

The changes are contained in a bill that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has sent to congress. The bill also changes the Constitution to strengthen government control over electricity production and distribution.

The bill would eliminate much of the framework of private sector openings in Mexico's electrical power market, giving the state-owned utility a guarantee majority market share and allowing it to buy power from private plants if it so chooses.

Because it changes the Constitution, the bill requires a two-thirds majority and approval from a majority of state legislatures.

The Secretary of the Interior, Adán López Hernández, said that the eight concessions for mining lithium that have already been granted in Mexico would be respected, as long as they are well on the way to producing the metal, which is used in batteries.

López Hernández said it appears only one private mining company meets those criteria.