Mexico's richest man to rebuild, pay for collapsed subway

The report said there were apparently not enough studs, and the concrete poured over them may have been defective; the welds between stretches of steel beams also appear to have been badly done.

The existence of construction defects when the line was built between 2010 and 2012 could be a major blow to Slim and to the political career of Mexico’s top diplomat, Marcelo Ebrard, who was mayor at the time.

Another round of studies is to be carried out, and a criminal investigation has not yet resulted in any charges.

For almost a decade, there have been reports that the project was rushed to completion so the Number 12 subway line could be inaugurated by Ebrard, the current foreign relations secretary, before he left office as mayor in 2012.

The collapse was also embarrassing for Slim, currently Mexico’s richest man and once the world’s wealthiest. Slim is an engineer by training and his firms are currently involved in building some parts of the controversial Maya Train project, which will circle the Yucatan Peninsula.

Any suggestions his firm did shoddy work on the subway would be a serious blow to his reputation as a sort of elder statesman of the Mexican business community.