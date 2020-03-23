MH17 trial briefly resumes in near empty courtroom
AP

MH17 trial briefly resumes in near empty courtroom

  • Updated

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged with multiple murder for their alleged roles in shooting down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 in 2014 resumed briefly Monday as the presiding judge read out a number of preliminary decisions. The courtroom was almost empty due to restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Decisions on several requests by prosecutors for further investigations were delayed to give defense lawyers for one of the defendants more time to prepare.

Among decisions taken by the court since the trial opened on March 9, Presiding Judge Hendrik Steenhuis authorized prosecutors to give lawyers for family members of the 298 victims access to limited parts of the investigation dossier.

After a hearing of just under 45 minutes, the case was adjourned until June 8, when defense lawyers for one of the suspects will be allowed to make preliminary objections such as challenging the Dutch court's jurisdiction to stage the trial.

None of the suspects is attending the trial and only one — Russian Oleg Pulatov — has appointed defense lawyers to represent him.

When the trial opened earlier this month, the courtroom was packed with lawyers, judges, family members of victims and media. But on Monday judges sat separated from one another by an empty seat, the number of prosecutors, lawyers and other staff was reduced and family and media were not allowed to attend.

The flight, known as MH17, was shot down July 17, 2014, by a Buk missile fired from territory in eastern Ukraine controlled by pro-Russian separatist rebels as it flew from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. All 298 passengers and crew aboard the Boeing 777 were killed. Russia denies involvement.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+23
India hangs 4 men convicted for fatal New Delhi gang rape
World

India hangs 4 men convicted for fatal New Delhi gang rape

  • Updated

NEW DELHI (AP) — Four men sentenced to death for the gruesome gang rape and murder of a woman on a New Delhi bus in 2012 were hanged Friday, concluding a case that exposed the scope of sexual violence in India and prompted horrified Indians to demand swift justice.

+14
Cautious optimism on Wall Street, markets rise with aid hope
World

Cautious optimism on Wall Street, markets rise with aid hope

  • Updated

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks capped a wobbly day on Wall Street with solid gains Thursday, reflecting cautious optimism among investors that emergency action by the U.S. government and central banks will cushion the global economy from a looming recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

+12
Sex workers face ruin amid virus fears, brothel closures
World

Sex workers face ruin amid virus fears, brothel closures

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — It's 7 p.m. on a Friday night, a time when Aurel Johannes Marx's three-room brothel on the edge of Berlin would normally be preparing for its first customers. Sex for sale has long been a staple part of the German capital's freewheeling nightlife. But amid concerns over the new coronavirus, even the world's supposedly oldest profession is suffering a sudden slump.

+46
`Accept it': 3 states lock down 70 million against the virus
World

`Accept it': 3 states lock down 70 million against the virus

  • Updated

Illinois and New York state joined California on Friday in ordering all residents to stay in their homes unless they have vital reasons to go out, restricting the movement of more than 70 million Americans in the most sweeping measures undertaken yet in the U.S. to contain the coronavirus.

+12
Manufacturers shutter plants, travel halted as virus spreads
World

Manufacturers shutter plants, travel halted as virus spreads

  • Updated

The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus worldwide surpassed 200,000 for the first time Wednesday and the damage being seeded in the global economy is growing more clear by the day. Furloughs and job cuts, from dog walkers to oilfield workers, have begun. Governments around the world are pushing drastic countermeasures to help workers, particularly those who live paycheck to paycheck.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News