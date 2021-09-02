 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MH17 investigations team appeals to Russians for information
0 Comments
AP

MH17 investigations team appeals to Russians for information

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The international team investigating the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine seven years ago appealed Thursday for Russians in the city of Kursk to come forward with information about the deployment of the missile that investigators say downed the plane, killing all 298 people on board.

The call for witnesses included an emotional video featuring the parents of one of the victims, 29-year-old Australian Victor Oreshkin.

His mother, Vera Oreshkin, called her son a “gift from God.”

“This tragedy has blown a hole in my heart and it will never be filled. Ever,” she says in the video.

The appeal comes days before the resumption on Monday of the trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged with multiple murder for their alleged role in shooting down on July 17, 2014, the Boeing 777 that was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur.

The plane was blown out of the sky over conflict-torn eastern Ukraine, where government forces were battling pro-independence rebels.

None of the suspects has been extradited to the Netherlands to face justice and the trial that started in March 2020 is continuing in their absence. It is expected to continue into next year.

Investigators say the Buk missile and its launcher, known as a Telar, were trucked into Ukraine from the Russian 53rd Anti Aircraft Missile Brigade, which is based in Kursk. Russia has steadfastly denied involvement in downing the plane.

The appeal says that the information now sought is not to bolster the case against the four suspects on trial, but for the investigation into who ordered the missile sent to Ukraine and the crew of the Telar.

Speaking in Russian, Oreshkin says: “The truth must be established and made known to everybody.”

Her husband, Serge, holding a framed photograph of their son, adds: “We would like to see somebody take the responsibility for what happened.”

Investigators said they are seeking “pictures, videos, relevant email messages or military orders.”

In an open letter to the citizens of Kursk, the investigators said: “Our investigation is already at a very advanced stage, but it is not yet complete. We would like to hear from everybody, also from the Russian soldiers, about what really has happened.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden meets Ukraine leader in long-sought WH visit

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ex-UK Marine leaves Kabul with dogs, cats but no local staff
World

Ex-UK Marine leaves Kabul with dogs, cats but no local staff

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — A former U.K. Royal Marine who waged a high-profile campaign to leave Afghanistan with almost 200 rescued dogs and cats has flown to safety — with the animals, but without his charity’s Afghan staff, who were left behind in Kabul.

+34
The Latest: Family stunned as COVID kills high schooler
National

The Latest: Family stunned as COVID kills high schooler

  • Updated

MIAMI — In Columbia County, which now leads Florida in COVID-19 cases per capita, 17-year-old Jo’Keria Graham died just days before she started her senior year of high school. The teen, who loved taking care of kids and called her grandparents daily to check on them or help at their office, was still in quarantine at her Lake City home after testing positive for COVID days before school started.

+21
The Latest: US strikes at IS in retaliation for bombing
World

The Latest: US strikes at IS in retaliation for bombing

  • Updated

WASHINGTON — The United States military struck back at the Islamic State on Saturday, bombing an IS member in Afghanistan less than 48 hours after a devastating suicide bombing claimed by the group killed as many as 169 Afghans and 13 American service members at the Kabul airport.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News