Migrants face danger as numbers headed toward US grow

The trip to the US from Central America is an infamously dangerous one. Less than a week after he left -- talking to CNN and wincing as he tried to keep blood running down his forehead and dripping into his right eye -- Carlos' fears would be confirmed.

Migrant numbers on the rise

CNN first met the two brothers in Mexico. Guatemalan immigration authorities had already taken all the money they had on the way, they said. Still, when they joined dozens of other migrants at La 72 migrant shelter, just over the border in the small town of Tenosique, they were in good spirits.

Wilfredo watched from the sidelines as Carlos peeled off a sticky shirt to join a shirts vs. skins soccer match, migrants from Honduras, Guatemala and Nicaragua all putting their journeys aside for a moment, a brief respite for the beautiful game.

Carlos' team won, and he was all smiles as he spoke to us. "There's a lot of people besides us who decided to leave and migrate, to look for a better life," he said.

Each night a line forms in front of the shelter's main entrance. On one recent night, dozens patiently waited to have their temperatures taken and wash their hands, mandates for entry during an ongoing pandemic.