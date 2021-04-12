Millions of Hindu pilgrims head to the Ganges River as India's daily coronavirus cases continue to surge

However, Gunjyal said it was impossible to issue tickets to everyone on Monday due to the sheer size of the crowds, with photographs showing plenty of people defying mask-wearing rules.

Other restrictions were aimed at preventing those carrying the virus from reaching the festival.

Before entering Haridwar, all those attending the festival had to register online, and provide a medical certificate confirming their health status. Visitors coming from states with surging infections had to provide negative Covid-19 test results, and checkpoints were set up at transport hubs to carry out random testing on people passing through.

Still, all these restrictions might not be enough to prevent the virus spreading between the masses of people eating, washing, and praying together in close proximity. Haridwar is already starting to see infections surge; 2,209 cases have been reported in the city since the festival began on April 1, according to data from the Uttarakhand state health department.

"The second wave of coronavirus is ongoing in the country ... in Uttarakhand as well, the impact of (Covid) has risen, more than 500 cases have started coming in daily," said Uttarakhand's police director Ashok Kumar earlier this month, urging people to follow safety guidelines.

"Let us not let it get to a point where we again need a lockdown, as that is harmful to everyone."

