Millions of mice are swarming Australian towns. Now there's a plan to end the plague with poison

Not everyone is happy about that. Some have expressed concern that laying poison to save crops from feral mice could taint food crops and kill local wildlife.

The year the rain brought rodents

For many, 2020 was a year to forget -- but not for farmers, or mice, in New South Wales.

Almost as much rain fell in 2020 as in the previous two years combined, creating fertile ground for a bumper harvest.

"(We had) really bad years of drought, then a beautiful year in 2020, and this year is shaping up really well, too. But there's always something," Canowindra farmer Michael Payten sighed. "This year it's mice."

The bumper crops created by the abundant rain also created ideal conditions for the mice.

"We had a really good year last year, a lot of grain. We put a lot of hay in sheds and created these massive mouse hotels," said Payten, referring to his tractor hay shed, which is now crawling with thousands of mice.