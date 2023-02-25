BEIRUT — The Syrian so-called "miracle baby" — who was born under the rubble of a collapsed building following the huge earthquakes earlier this month — has been adopted and is now living in a tent.

"She will be like my children. I will do anything for her. I have four girls and two boys and she will be my seventh child," Khalil Sawadi, the husband of her aunt Hala, who adopted her, told dpa by phone.

The mother died following the quake but the baby was somehow found alive in a rebel-controlled area in northwestern Syria.

Sawadi lost his home in the Feb. 6 disaster in Jindires, but he moved with his family to live at a friend's house.

"But after the (new) earthquake that hit our region yesterday (Monday), we moved and we now live in a tent in Jindires," Sawadi, 34, told dpa.

Sawadi added that the baby's grandfather has sent him a voice message and told him "you are now her father and you take care of her."

The baby's new family gave her the name of her late mother, Afraa, after she had previously been known as Aya.

Videos of the baby girl being pulled from under the rubble covered with dust filled social media in the hours after the earthquake.

All members of her immediate family were killed — including four siblings — and a rescue worker had to cut the umbilical cord, which was still attached to her mother when she was saved.

Dr. Khaled Attiyeh, director of the hospital where the baby was taken to after she was rescued, confirmed to dpa that she had been adopted.

"The judicial authorities took her two days ago and handed her over to her aunt after they did DNA tests and proved a blood relative," Attiyeh said.

"Of course my heart was broken when she left, but I wished her a comfortable life with her new family."

He added that the baby left in good health.

The story of the so-called "miracle baby" has touched the hearts of people across the globe, with many reaching out to adopt her.

A rights group said that several Syrian government officers posing as merchants from Damascus had previously attempted to adopt her under the name of a charitable organization.

Meanwhile a relative of the baby, who requested to remain anonymous, told dpa "the aunt's husband is not the right person to adopt the little girl and that he got her because he belonged to an opposition rebel group which control the area she was in."

The relative said that according to tribal rules, the father of her late father should care for her.

He added that the grandfather lives in a U.S.-led coalition-controlled area in Deir al-Zour, in eastern Syria, and could not come to the area because "emotionally he is not well after he lost his son (baby's father) and his family."

The relative said the girl's father belonged to the large Al Quaidat Syrian tribe and they are worried that the girl will be "exploited for money reasons."

The baby's family previously fled west from the province of Deir al-Zour because of the civil war.

