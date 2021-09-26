Missioni turns creative page; Liberatore mixes real, virtual

“All that we experienced has made us understand that, in reality everything can crumble in front of our eyes,’’ Liberatore said. “Here, you have lived the world that has melted down. After that, there is a moment of fear, during which we are unstable. We don’t touch the ground anymore.”

Still, the collection offers a hopeful message. She took inspiration from figurative paintings representing the four Christian evangelists as a lion, an eagle, a bull and an angel in the apse of St. Michael’s church in Ferrara. The deconsecrated church, originally built in the Middle Ages and reconstructed in the Renaissance, is the permanent home of works by sculptor Bruno Liberatore, the designer’s father.

“I was the first to look to rise up, to completely change pace,’’ the designer said. “So the beautiful thing with this new adventure was to have bought together with my family the Saint Michael church in Ferrara, to create a cultural center, a mix between art and fashion.”

MISSONI’S NEW FASHION PAGE

The Missoni brand has turned a creative page, tapping a long-time member of Angela Missoni’s team to replace her as creative director.