 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Moldova marks 30 years of independence from Soviet rule
0 Comments
AP

Moldova marks 30 years of independence from Soviet rule

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldova’s pro-Western president was joined Friday in the capital Chisinau by her counterparts from Romania, Poland, and Ukraine to celebrate the country’s three decades of independence from Soviet rule.

Moldova, Europe’s poorest country, sandwiched between Romania and Ukraine, proclaimed its independence from the Soviet Union on August 27, 1991.

The anniversary event was held in the Grand National Assembly Square where President Maia Sandu was joined by Romania’s Klaus Iohannis, Poland’s Andrzej Duda, and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Sandu said on Friday that independence has taught Moldova “how heavy the burden of freedom can be.”

For years the country of 3.5 million has been plagued by poverty, high-level corruption and widespread disillusionment, prompting a mass exodus of Moldovan citizens as hundreds of thousands moved aboard seeking better futures.

The anniversary comes after a snap parliamentary election on July 11 that saw Moldova’s pro-reform Party of Action and Solidarity, known as PAS, which Sandu founded, win a resounding 53% of the vote. They beat a Russia-friendly electoral bloc of Communists and Socialists, led by two former presidents, which took 27% of the vote.

This gave PAS, which campaigned on a ticket to build closer ties with the European Union and to fight endemic corruption, a clear majority in the country’s 101-seat legislature.

“We have learned that we must bring order to our country,” Sandu, who is Harvard-educated, said Friday. “Today we know that our destiny, our wellbeing, and our future are in our hands … our agreement today is that we will build a prosperous and free Moldova.”

In 2014, Moldova signed a deal with the EU to forge closer political and economic ties, but corruption and lack of reforms have hampered development.

Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita, an economist whose government was approved by parliament on August 6, said Moldovans must work together to have “a country with justice, ... (and) respect for honest work.”

“May the next 30 years be better,” Gavrilita said in a video posted Friday. “Let lessons be learned, and mistakes not be repeated.”

At a press conference in Chisinau, Romania’s Iohannis said he supports Moldova’s “process of reform and European integration.”

In June, the European Commission announced Moldova would receive an “unprecedented” 600 million-euro ($705 million) economic recovery package from the EU, but said it is conditional on judicial and anti-corruption reforms.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Puppy dumped for walking like ballerina fights to survive

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Poland claims neighbor invites migrants, pushes them across
World

Poland claims neighbor invites migrants, pushes them across

  • Updated

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's prime minister insisted Tuesday that efforts by Middle Eastern migrants to enter the European Union country from neighboring Belarus are part of a plot by the Minsk regime to sow political instability in the EU.

+3
WHO head calls for two-month vaccine booster moratorium
World

WHO head calls for two-month vaccine booster moratorium

  • Updated

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization on Monday called for a two-month moratorium on administering booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines as a means of reducing global vaccine inequality and preventing the emergence of new coronavirus variants.

+4
Leaked footage shows grim conditions in Iran's Evin prison
World

Leaked footage shows grim conditions in Iran's Evin prison

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The guard in a control room at Iran's notorious Evin prison springs to attention as one by one, monitors in front of him suddenly blink off and display something very different from the surveillance footage he had been watching.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News