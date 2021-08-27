Moldova marks 30 years of independence from Soviet rule

“We have learned that we must bring order to our country,” Sandu, who is Harvard-educated, said Friday. “Today we know that our destiny, our wellbeing, and our future are in our hands … our agreement today is that we will build a prosperous and free Moldova.”

In 2014, Moldova signed a deal with the EU to forge closer political and economic ties, but corruption and lack of reforms have hampered development.

Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita, an economist whose government was approved by parliament on August 6, said Moldovans must work together to have “a country with justice, ... (and) respect for honest work.”

“May the next 30 years be better,” Gavrilita said in a video posted Friday. “Let lessons be learned, and mistakes not be repeated.”

At a press conference in Chisinau, Romania’s Iohannis said he supports Moldova’s “process of reform and European integration.”

In June, the European Commission announced Moldova would receive an “unprecedented” 600 million-euro ($705 million) economic recovery package from the EU, but said it is conditional on judicial and anti-corruption reforms.

