Moldova's parliament approves pro-EU government

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Moldova’s parliament on Friday approved the pro-Western president's government after her party won an early election this summer on promises to improve ties with the European union and fight corruption.

Parliament approved the government nominated by President Maia Sandu with 61 votes in Moldova’s 101-seat legislature. The government will be led by new Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita, an economist.

The new government was confirmed after the Party of Action and Solidarity, a pro-Western and center-right party founded by Sandu, won a snap election in July.

The party, known as PAS, promised closer ties with the European Union instead of Russia and to clean up corruption in Moldova, a country of 3.5 million, Europe’s poorest, sandwiched between Romania and Ukraine.

“The current government has an extremely important mission,” 43-year-old Gavrilita, who served a brief period as finance minister in 2019, said Friday. “To show people that the Republic of Moldova can be governed by honest people, well-intentioned people.”

The election on July 11 saw PAS take almost 53% of all votes, compared to the Russia-friendly electoral bloc of Communists and Socialists, which took 27% — giving PAS a clear parliamentary majority.