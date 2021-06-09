Mongolian ruling party seen winning presidency amid pandemic

The economy shrunk by 5.3 percent in 2020, its worst contraction since the early 1990s and far from its peak growth rate of 17% in 2013, according to figures from the International Monetary Fund and the Asian Development Bank.

Khurelsukh was set to become Mongolia’s sixth president since its peaceful transition from communism to democracy in 1992. Incumbent Battulga Khaltmaa of the Democratic Party was barred by the constitution from seeking a second six-year term.

The Mongolian People’s Party also controls the legislature, known as the Great Hural, and the office of the prime minister,

The presidency is a largely ceremonial position, although it includes powers over the military and the right to veto legislation in some cases.

Voters were required to observe social distancing and restrictions on public gatherings severely curtailed campaign events, prompting candidates to shift much of their outreach to voters online. All in-person campaigning had been suspended since Sunday after new local infections hit a record last week of more than 1,000 per day.