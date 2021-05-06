More support easing vaccine patent rules, but hurdles remain

Some 80 countries, mostly developing nations, have supported the Indian and South African proposal, the official said.

While Macron was forceful, others in Europe were not. The EU Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, said the 27-nation bloc was ready to talk about the waiver idea, but remained noncommittal for now and emphasized that the bloc has been exporting vaccines widely — while the U.S. has not.

That echoed the position of the global pharmaceutical industry, which insists a faster solution would be for rich countries that have vaccine stockpiles to start sharing them with poorer ones. Several European leaders also underscored that.

“All countries around the world where vaccines are produced must be prepared to export it to others too,” said German Health Minister Jens Spahn. “The EU stands ready in word and deed.... We are happy if the U.S. is, too, now.”

EU leaders said the bloc will start discussing whether they should join the U.S. move, possibly at a summit that starts Friday.