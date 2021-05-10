More than 300 Palestinians hurt in Jerusalem holy site clash

Late Sunday, the U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke to his Israeli counterpart, Meir Ben-Shabbat. A White House statement said that Sullivan called on Israel to "pursue appropriate measures to ensure calm" and expressed the U.S.'s "serious concerns" about the ongoing violence and planned evictions.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed back against the criticism Monday, describing Israel's actions in Jerusalem as a law-and-order issue. Netanyahu said Israel is determined to ensure the rights of worship for all and that this "requires from time to time stand up and stand strong as Israeli police and our security forces are doing now."

Ofir Gendelman, a spokesman for Netanyahu, claimed in a tweet that "extremist Palestinians planned well in advance to carry out riots" at the holy site, sharing photos of mounds of stones and wooden barricades inside the compound.

Ayman Odeh, a leading Arab politician in Israel, blamed the violence on Israel's discriminatory policies toward the Palestinians and said it had provoked the violence. "Wherever you find occupation, you will find resistance," he said at a news conference in Sheikh Jarrah, near the homes whose residents are under threat of eviction.