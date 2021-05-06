Morocco recalls its ambassador to Germany as tensions rise

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s ambassador to Germany has been recalled to Rabat for “consultations," the Moroccan Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

The North African kingdom’s move comes amid rising tensions with Germany, notably related to the disputed Western Sahara. The ministry also cited concerns about the two countries' cooperation against terrorism and in settling Libya's conflict.

In March, Morocco suspended ties with the German Embassy due to “deep misunderstandings” following then-U.S. President Donald Trump’s controversial decision in December to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over the territory.

The German Foreign Ministry said it was not informed in advance about the ambassador's recall, adding that it was mystified by the allegations cited in the Moroccan Foreign Ministry's statement.

“We are all the more surprised by this measure as we are working with the Moroccan side in a constructive way to resolve the crisis,” the ministry said, adding that it has asked Morocco for an explanation.