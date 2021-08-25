Morocco 'regrets' Algeria's decision to cut diplomatic ties

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco regrets the “completely unjustified" decision of neighboring Algeria to break off diplomatic relations, the country's Foreign Affairs Ministry said Wednesday, calling some of Algeria's reasons “absurd.”

Algeria cited a series of alleged hostile acts for the cutting of ties when it announced the decision on Tuesday,.

The move was “expected...in view of the logic of escalation observed in recent weeks,” the Moroccan ministry said in a statement released overnight.

"Morocco categorically rejects the fallacious, even absurd, pretexts underlying it,” the statement read.

Morocco and Algeria are allies of Western nations, and their break in relations could complicate diplomacy in the region and beyond. The two countries are important in the fight against extremism in the nearby Sahel region.

France, once the colonial power in both Algeria and Morocco, chose a balanced tone to offend neither side.

“Algeria and Morocco are two friends and two essential partners of France,” the French Foreign Ministry said. "France remains naturally attached to deepening ties and dialogue between nations of the region to consolidate stability and prosperity.