Morrison says Australia to exceed 2030 emissions target
AP

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, left, listens to Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce during question time in Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Australia's Cabinet will on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, consider conditions the government's junior coalition partner has placed on committing the national to a target of zero net carbon emissions by 2050.

 Mick Tsikas

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister said on Tuesday the country is set to reduce emissions by 35% below 2005 levels by 2030.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he would not commit at the U.N. climate conference in Scotland to increasing the country’s current 2030 target of reducing emissions by 26% to 28% below 2005 levels.

“We will meet it and we will beat it,” Morrison said, referring to the 2030 target Australian adopted in 2015.

“We’ll beat it with emissions reductions we believe of up to 35% and we may even achieve better,” he added.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

