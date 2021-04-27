Moscow court restricts Navalny's anti-corruption foundation

Navalny was arrested in January upon his return from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin — accusations that Russian officials reject.

His arrest triggered protests across Russia that proved to be the biggest show of defiance in years. But they didn’t stop authorities from putting Navalny on trial for violating the terms of a suspended sentence while he was in Germany. The sentence stemmed from a 2014 embezzlement conviction that Navalny has characterized as politically motivated. He was ordered to serve 2½ years in prison and last month was transferred to a penal colony notorious for its harsh conditions.

The foundation and the regional offices have been targeted regularly with raids, fines and detentions of activists before, but Navalny's allies say the extremism petition takes the pressure to a new level.

It remains unclear what evidence the prosecutor's office has against Navalny's organizations because all court proceedings are taking place behind closed doors, and some of the case files have been classified as secret.

The defense team has been reviewing the files since Monday, and Pavlov told the AP they have not yet figured out exactly what implicates Navalny's groups.

“So far (the authorities) have been trying to impress us with the quantity and not the quality of the evidence the prosecutor's office uses to substantiate its demand to liquidate and ban the activities of these organizations,” he said.

