Mount Nyiragongo volcano in eastern Congo erupts

The Mount Nyiragongo volcano outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has started to erupt, according to the DRC government and the Goma Volcano Observatory.

The Mount Nyiragongo volcano outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo started to erupt on Saturday, according to the DRC government and the Goma Volcano Observatory.

The volcano's last major eruption in 2002 killed 250 people in Goma. There's no indication yet of the scale of this eruption and no one has been asked to evacuate. The government has called for calm.

The volcano, one of the most active in the world, erupted late Saturday local time, DRC government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya told CNN.

Muyaya tweeted, "The Government is closely monitoring the situation in Goma, particularly the activity of the Nyirangongo volcano.

"Local authorities are currently assessing the situation with the volcanological observatory in Goma. A detailed communication will follow. The population is urged to remain calm."

Dr. Charles Balagizi from the Goma Volcano Observatory filmed a short video of the eruption, showing red lava against a dark night sky.