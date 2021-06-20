Munich wants rainbow-colored stadium for game with Hungary

UEFA, as organizers of the event, will have the final say.

The Munich city council accused Hungary “of following the example of Russia’s homophobic and transphobic legislation."

"This legislation represents a new mark in the invisibility and disenfranchisement of lesbians, gays, bisexual, transgender and intersex people (LGBTI) and adds to the systematic restriction of the rule of law and fundamental freedoms that have been practiced for years in Hungary,” the council said.

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has already worn a captain's armband in rainbow colors for his team’s opening group games against France and Portugal, prompting UEFA to investigate. He also wore it in the 7-1 warm-up win over Latvia before the tournament.

“UEFA looked into the armband worn by the player in question and, considering that it was promoting a good cause, i.e. diversity, the team will not face disciplinary proceedings,” the governing body of European soccer said in a statement.

The local council said Munich “is committed to diversity, tolerance and equality in sport and in society as a whole.”

But not everyone agrees.