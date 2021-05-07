The Village People make an unplanned appearance, a gator gets put back where it belongs and a TV star's PSA goes global. These are the must-watch videos of the week.
'In the Navy'
CNN anchors Alisyn Camerota and Victor Blackwell cracked up while listening to the Village People interrupt a congressional hearing. At the same hearing, audio from the movie, "Galaxy Quest," played before the committee took a recess to figure out the technical difficulties.
Where can I get one of these??
This looks like something straight out of a James Bond movie. The British Royal Navy and Royal Marines tested out a jet suit while flying between two vessels. It can reach up to 80 mph, according to Gravity Industries, which developed the suit.
Doing some housecleaning
I bet you've never swept like this! A resourceful deputy used a broom to drag an alligator back to a pond in Hillsborough County, Florida. The gator latched on to the handle, and the officer safely pulled it back into the water.
'Pom pi pi'
This tune is really catchy! A sitcom star from Singapore makes an appearance in a PSA, urging residents to get a Covid-19 vaccine. It might be a little cheesy, but it's a talker, for sure.