Quincy College's commencement speaker Robert Hale earned a standing ovation when he announced that the school's 2021 graduates were receiving $1,000 dollars each -- half to keep and half to donate.

A CNN correspondent has a surprise visitor at the Capitol, BTS makes a delicious entrée with the "Golden Arches" and the "devils" are back in Australia after 3,000 years.

Chief cicada correspondent

Summer in Washington, DC, unofficially starts when cicada song fills the air, but when one little critter crawled on CNN's chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju during a live shot, he filled the Capitol with a different song.

Giving the gift of giving

Graduation season isn't complete without those commencements that warm your heart. Quincy College commencement speaker Robert Hale did just that when he announced that the school's 2021 graduates were receiving $1,000 dollars each -- half to keep and half to donate.

'Oh my God'

For fans of the show "Friends," few phrases are more infamous than the familiar refrain of Chandler Bing's one-time girlfriend, Janice: "Oh my God." Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice, joined the show's beloved cast for HBO's reunion special.

BTS goes beyond nuggets