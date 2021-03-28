Myanmar air strikes send ethnic Karen fleeing to Thailand

So far the ethnic armed groups have only committed to providing protection to protesters in the areas they control.

It was the second day in a row that Myanmar forces bombed territory controlled by the KNU.

On Saturday night, two Myanmar military planes twice bombed Deh Bu Noh village in Mutraw district, which houses the district administrative office of the KNU. There are about 10,000 people settled in the area around the village, said Hsa Moo

Initial reports said two villagers were killed in Saturday’s bombings, but Hsa Moo said Sunday that the death toll was at least nine, with additional people wounded, according to residents she contacted by phone.

She said she was told two homes were burned to the ground and others suffered lesser damage. Some villagers have bunkers to protect themselves, but an unclear number of others fled into the jungle for safety after the attacks and had not returned Sunday, she added.

The air attacks may have been retaliation for the Karen National Liberation Army, the armed wing of the KNU, attacking and capturing a government military outpost on Saturday morning.

According to Thoolei News, an online site that carries official information from the KNU, eight government soldiers including a second lieutenant were captured in the attack and 10 killed, including a lieutenant colonel who was a deputy battalion commander. The report said one Karen guerrillas had been killed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0