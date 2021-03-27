Myanmar forces kill scores in deadliest day since coup

Anti-coup protesters extinguish fires during a protest in Thaketa township Yangon, Myanmar, Saturday, March 27, 2021. The head of Myanmar’s junta on Saturday used the occasion of the country’s Armed Forces Day to try to justify the overthrow of the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, as protesters marked the holiday by calling for even bigger demonstrations.
Military personnel participate in a parade during the national Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2021.
Police personnel participate in a parade during the national Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2021.
Myanmar's Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing presides an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Saturday, March 27, 2021. The head of Myanmar’s junta on Saturday used the occasion of the country’s Armed Forces Day to try to justify the overthrow of the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, as protesters marked the holiday by calling for even bigger demonstrations.
Anti-coup protesters gesture with a three-fingers salute, a symbol of resistance during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar, Saturday March 27, 2021. The toll of protesters confirmed killed in Myanmar since last month’s military takeover has reached 320, a group that verifies details of deaths and arrests announced Friday.
Demonstrators hurl back tear gas canisters towards police during a protest against the military coup Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Mandalay, Myanmar. Myanmar security forces reportedly killed 93 people Saturday in the deadliest day since last month’s military coup.
Demonstrators scatter as police fire tear gas during a protest against the military coup Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Mandalay, Myanmar. Myanmar security forces reportedly killed 93 people Saturday in the deadliest day since last month’s military coup.
Protesters gather tires to add to the fires set during a rally against the military coup Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Tarmwe township in Yangon, Myanmar. The head of Myanmar’s junta on Saturday used the occasion of the country’s Armed Forces Day to try to justify the overthrow of the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, as protesters marked the holiday by calling for even bigger demonstrations.
The body of a man killed in an anti-coup protest is brought to a hospital in Latha township, Yangon, Myanmar, Saturday, March 27, 2021. As Myanmar’s military celebrated the annual Armed Forces Day holiday with a parade Saturday in the country’s capital, soldiers and police elsewhere reportedly killed dozens of people as they suppressed protests in the deadliest bloodletting since last month’s coup.
Soldiers and police in Myanmar used lethal force to suppress the latest protests against last month's coup, with scores of people reported killed, as the military on Saturday celebrated the annual Armed Forces Day holiday.
As Myanmar's military celebrated the annual Armed Forces Day holiday with a parade Saturday in the country's capital, soldiers and police elsewhere reportedly killed dozens of people as they suppressed protests.
The body of a man killed in an anti-coup protest is brought to a hospital in Latha township, Yangon, Myanmar, Saturday, March 27, 2021. As Myanmar’s military celebrated the annual Armed Forces Day holiday with a parade Saturday in the country’s capital, soldiers and police elsewhere reportedly killed dozens of people as they suppressed protests in the deadliest bloodletting since last month’s coup.
Friends and relatives mourn Saturday, March 27, 2021, over the body of Kyaw Htet Aung, 17 years old, who was fatal shot Friday, in the neck by soldiers in Dala Township, Yangon, Myanmar Myanmar security forces reportedly killed 93 people Saturday in the deadliest day since last month’s military coup.
Anti-coup protesters gesture with a three-fingers salute, a symbol of resistance during a demonstration during by police crack down in Thaketa township Yangon, Myanmar, Saturday, March 27, 2021.
Military personnel participate in a parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Saturday, March 27, 2021. Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the head of Myanmar's junta, on Saturday used the occasion of the country's Armed Forces Day to try to justify the overthrow of the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, as protesters marked the holiday by calling for even bigger demonstrations.
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — As Myanmar’s military celebrated the annual Armed Forces Day holiday with a parade Saturday in the country's capital, soldiers and police elsewhere killed scores of people while suppressing protests in the deadliest bloodletting since last month's coup.
The online news site Myanmar Now reported late Saturday that the death toll had reached 114. A count issued by an independent researcher in Yangon who has been compiling near-real time death tolls put the total at 107, spread over more than two dozen cities and towns. That’s more than the previous high on March 14, which ranged from 74 to 90.
The killings quickly drew international condemnation, including a joint statement from the defense chiefs of 12 countries.
“A professional military follows international standards for conduct and is responsible for protecting – not harming – the people it serves,” it said. “We urge the Myanmar Armed Forces to cease violence and work to restore respect and credibility with the people of Myanmar that it has lost through its actions.”
The European Union’s delegation to Myanmar said that the 76th Myanmar Armed Forces Day “will stay engraved as a day of terror and dishonor.”
“The killing of unarmed civilians, including children, are indefensible acts,” it added.