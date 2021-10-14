Myanmar issues gag order on senior lawyer defending Suu Kyi

BANGKOK (AP) — The main lawyer for Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who is being tried on multiple criminal charges, said late Thursday he has been issued a gag order barring him from talking about her cases.

Lawyer Khin Maung Zaw wrote on his Facebook page that the action against him was taken under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, a broadly worded statute from British colonial times intended to deal with emergency situations that threats to public safety.

“My mouth is under 144,“ is how he explained his situation. The law is normally used to to restrict public gatherings and impose curfews, and has been employed that way by the military after it ousted Suu Kyi’s elected government in February.

Kyi Win, another lawyer on Suu Kyi’s legal team, told The Associated Press that the township office in the capital Naypyitaw, where Suu Kyi is being tried, summoned Khin Maung Zaw to have him sign an undertaking not to reveal information to the media.

News of the gag order circulated late Thursday night, when government officials could not be contacted for comment.

The practical effect of the order will be to choke off almost any first-hand accounts of the ongoing trials in which Suu Kyi and her co-defendants are involved.