Myanmar marks anniversary of killing of independence hero

In Yangon, some neighborhoods heard a cacophony of car horns at 10:37 a.m., the time of the 1947 attack. About a decade ago, pro-democracy activists revived a tradition in which factories sound their sirens and public activities stop for a minute in memory of the nine martyrs.

An official memorial ceremony was held, as every year, at Martyrs’ Mausoleum in Yangon, near the foot of the famous Shwedagon Pagoda. The service this year was low key, attended by neither Suu Kyi, who is under arrest, nor Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, who took over as the country’s leader.

Religious Affairs Minister Ko Ko was the highest-ranking official in attendance. Toe Aung, a Yangon city official, laid a wreath on behalf of Suu Kyi’s family.

Suu Kyi, 76, has not been seen in public since the takeover apart from one photo shown on state television in May taken inside a court at the start of criminal proceedings against her. The legal actions are seen as a calculated move by the military to permanently remove her from politics.

The state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper had a rare front-page graphic with an illustration of the memorial, a photo of Aung San and a quote from him.