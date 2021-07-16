Myanmar opposition targets state electricity company

BANGKOK (AP) — A homemade bomb exploded at an office of Myanmar’s state electricity provider on Friday, injuring at least seven people in the latest example of opponents of the military-installed government turning to violence after their peaceful protests were suppressed with deadly force.

State television MRTV reported that four employees of the Electric Power Corp. in Mandalay, the country’s second biggest city, and three other people were injured. Reports from independent media gave slightly different casualty counts and said the injured included customers who had come to pay their bills.

Offices and staff of EPC have been targeted since earlier this month when the government decided to crack down on customers who are not paying their bills by cutting off their service.

Refusing to pay the bills has been a low-key way of participating in the civil disobedience movement against the February military takeover that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

The disobedience movement urges all forms of non-cooperation with the government, including state workers not turning up for their jobs. But even people who have just shown sympathy with the movement have been fired, and many ministries and state enterprises now have staff shortages.