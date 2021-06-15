Myanmar prosecutors present sedition charge against Suu Kyi

The sedition charge has been law since Myanmar was a British colony, and has been criticized as a catch-all statute that infringes on freedom of speech and is used for political repression.

The trial, which is closed to the public and media, began Monday with police outlining several of the cases against her.

They covered charges she had illegally imported walkie-talkies that were for her bodyguards’ use; the unlicensed use of those radios; and violation of the Natural Disaster Management Law by allegedly breaking pandemic restrictions during last year’s election campaign, her lawyers said.

Suu Kyi faces additional charges that have yet to be tried, among them accepting bribes, which carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison, and violating the Official Secrets Act, which carries a maximum prison term of 14 years. But a conviction on virtually charge any could result in Suu Kyi being banned from running in any future election, which many believe is the military’s goal.

One of the reasons the military gave for conducting the coup was that last year's election was marred by fraud, an assertion rejected by independent poll watchers.

Suu Kyi's trial has renewed calls for her release and return to civilian rule.