Myanmar protesters commemorate 1962 student resistance

More than a dozen university student unions called on young people to protest military dictatorship as their forebears did in 1962, the online Mizzima news site reported.

Similar protests were held in Mandalay, the country’s second biggest city, and elsewhere, according to Myanmar media.

Students have historically been the vanguard in political change in Myanmar, starting when it was a British colony called Burma. But Ne Win's iron-fisted use of troops to crush the student protests in 1962 effectively halted serious political opposition for a generation until a major but unsuccessful 1988 democracy uprising.

One hundred or more students are believed to have been killed on July 7, 1962, and thousands were arrested. To symbolically crush the movement, Ne Win’s regime blew up the Rangoon University Students’ Union building, a historic center of resistance, the following day.

The National Unity Government, an opposition force formed this year by ousted lawmakers that calls itself the country’s legitimate ruling body, issued a statement Wednesday paying tribute “to all the comrades of the Student Youth Revolution who have sacrificed their lives ... for the sake of truth and justice."

It likened the country's current situation to the military repression of the past.

“Despite three generations of oppression at gunpoint and the destruction of life and property, the past youths’ spirit of love for the truth, the courage to stand up against injustice still lives on today,” it said.

