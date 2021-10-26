Myanmar skips ASEAN summit after its military ruler shut out

Biden’s participation will be the first time since 2017 that a U.S. leader has attended the ASEAN summit.

The military takeover in Myanmar triggered widespread protests and led to a violent crackdown by authorities. Almost 1,200 civilians are estimated to have been killed by security forces, though the government has claimed a lower death toll.

ASEAN’s sanctioning of Myanmar marked a shift from the bloc's bedrock principles of non-interference in each other’s domestic affairs and decision by consensus. Myanmar cited the violation of those principles — enshrined in the group’s charter — when it rejected ASEAN's ban on its military leader from the summit.

Myanmar's absence at the summit followed the refusal of its military leaders to allow the bloc's envoy, Brunei Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof, to meet with Suu Kyi and other civilian leaders detained since the military takeover.

ASEAN leaders called for an immediate end to violence in Myanmar in an emergency meeting in April and outlined a plan for dialogue between both civilian and military figures to be mediated by the bloc's envoy. Myanmar's Min Aung Hlaing attended the meeting.

ASEAN leaders are due to hold talks with their counterparts from China, South Korea and the U.S. later Tuesday.