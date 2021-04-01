Myanmar still mired in violence 2 months after military coup

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Protesters in Myanmar on Thursday marked two months since the military seized power by again defying the threat of lethal violence and demonstrating against its toppling of the country's democratically elected government.

Security forces have been unable to crush the massive public resistance to the Feb. 1 coup despite their use of escalating violence, including routinely shooting protesters. International efforts including sanctions imposed by Western nations on the military regime have failed to restore peace.

In Yangon, the country’s biggest city, a group of young people gathered shortly after sunrise Thursday to sing songs honoring the more than 500 protesters killed so far. They then marched through the streets chanting slogans calling for the fall of the junta, the release of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi and the return of democracy.

Protests were also held in Mandalay and elsewhere.

The demonstrations followed a night of violence including police raids and several fires. In Yangon, several retail shops owned in whole or part by Myanma Economic Holdings Ltd., an investment arm of the military, went up in flames. The shops are also targets of boycotts by the protest movement.