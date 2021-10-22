Myanmar upset its military leader barred from regional meet

Western nations such as the United States have sharply criticized military rule in Myanmar since the takeover and the deadly crackdown on military opponents, which is estimated to have killed about 1,100 civilians.

Some U.N. experts suggest Myanmar is on the verge of civil war, which could destabilize the region.

ASEAN itself, whose members usually refrain from criticizing each other, is also roiled by the crisis in Myanmar.

Such a dispute within ASEAN is virtually unprecedented. Among the bedrock principles breached by the exclusion of Myanmar’s leader is an edict prohibiting ASEAN member states from interfering in each other’s domestic affairs. The regional bloc also decides by consensus, meaning just one member state can shoot down any proposal. In dealing with Myanmar this year, the group’s chair has used its privilege to act without a formal consensus.

Friday’s statement from Myanmar’s Foreign Ministry said only a summit of the group could consider whether to bar the attendance of a member nation’s leader.