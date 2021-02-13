Myanmar's Premier League fans join team opposing army's coup

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Fans in Myanmar of soccer teams from England’s Premier League have banded together to join the popular movement protesting the country’s recent military takeover.

“Even though we’re rivals, we now show the world that we are holding hands with each other for our country,” soccer fan Aung Thu Htun said Saturday.

Several senior players from Myanmar’s national team similarly cast their lots with the protesters, announcing that they will not represent the country under the military government, which has ruled the country since the Feb. 1 coup. Tens of thousands of people, and possibly more, began a second week of protests around the country on Saturday, despite a ban on gatherings of five or more people and the use of rubber bullets and water cannons to break up several previous demonstrations.

“We want true democracy. We are all going forward and won’t do these things that go backward. That’s why we are not going to play for the national team,” said goalkeeper Kyaw Zin Htet. Several players held a brief exhibition and met with the politically aware local soccer fans Saturday to highlight their position.