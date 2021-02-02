Myanmar's Suu Kyi detained again — without her old support

“Beyond rhetoric during election campaigns, what does she really believe in? What does democracy mean to her?” asked Williams, who was honored in 1997 for her work to ban landmines.

Suu Kyi called such criticism unfair, insisting that she had never considered herself a human rights icon, and that that title had been thrust upon her. She had always been, she argued, a politician.

While she has remained immensely popular at home, that compromise has lost her supporters abroad — and raises the question of if and how she might lead the country out of the latest crisis.

So far, she has called for civil disobedience to resist the coup — but it’s not clear how the Myanmar people will react. In 1988 and 2007, people took to the streets in force to protest dictatorship.

It's also not clear the generals will ever let her return to power.

“There is little future for her I believe in this point in time, and, after all, I do think that is what the military want most,” said Larry Jagan, an independent analyst. "They do not trust her, they do not like her, and they do not want her to be part of the country’s future.”

Still, others say her popularity at home means any democratic transition will have to go through her.