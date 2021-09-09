N. Korea shows off civil defense units in toned-down parade

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, waves from a balcony toward the assembled troops and spectators during a celebration of the nation’s 73rd anniversary at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, early Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency.
People watch a TV showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a military parade held in Pyongyang, North Korea, at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. North Korea paraded goose-stepping soldiers and military hardware in its capital overnight in a celebration of the nation's 73rd anniversary, state media reported Thursday.
By KIM TONG-HYUNG
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Civil defense forces carrying rifles and personnel wearing gas masks and red hazmat suits paraded in North Korea’s capital in a celebration of the nation’s 73rd anniversary that was a marked departure from past militaristic displays.
The parade late Wednesday — overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, wearing a cream suit and visibly slimmer than at the start of the year — centered around paramilitary organizations and public security forces protecting the capital, Pyongyang, instead of the military units that handle the most important weapons in Kim’s nuclear and missile arsenal.
In January and last October, North Korea rolled out its most provocative strategic weapons, threatening Asian rivals and the American homeland, but there was no immediate indication the latest parade showcased ballistic weapons.
Thursday's state media reports on the event that began late Wednesday indicated its message was aimed at a domestic audience.
Experts say the toned-down event reflected the harsh challenges facing North Korea as its broken, mismanaged economy is further strained by continuing U.S.-led sanctions, prolonged border closures because of the pandemic, and flooding that caused food shortages in recent years.
State media photos showed Kim smiling widely and waving from a balcony toward troops and spectators at Kim Il Sung Square, named after his grandfather who founded the nation in 1948. But the reports didn’t say if Kim delivered a speech during the event.