 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
N Macedonia march honors victims in COVID-19 hospital fire
0 Comments
AP

N Macedonia march honors victims in COVID-19 hospital fire

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Hundreds of people marched Saturday in a North Macedonia town to honor the 14 people killed in a fire at a COVID-19 field hospital earlier this week.

People marched in silence through central Tetovo and kneeled in front of the destroyed hospital. They also placed a wreath and flowers at the site.

The fire broke out late Wednesday, destroying the facility within a few minutes, killing 12 patients and two visiting relatives. Twelve people were also injured. The blaze is believed to have started by accident, although an investigation is still underway.

Nineteen field hospitals, funded by a World Bank loan, have been set up across North Macedonia over the past year to tackle surging coronavirus hospitalizations and a shortage of hospital beds.

———

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at:

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

"It's so hard": Biden honors victims of 9/11 attacks

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Germany protests to Russia over pre-election cyberattacks
World

Germany protests to Russia over pre-election cyberattacks

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has protested to Russia over attempts to steal data from lawmakers in what it suspects may have been preparation to spread disinformation before the upcoming German election, the Foreign Ministry in Berlin said Monday.

WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year
World

WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year

  • Updated

GENEVA (AP) — Rich countries with large supplies of coronavirus vaccines should refrain from offering booster shots through the end of the year and make the doses available for poorer countries, the head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday, doubling down on an earlier appeal for a “moratorium" on boosters that has largely been ignored.

Firebrand Myanmar monk Wirathu released from prison
World

Firebrand Myanmar monk Wirathu released from prison

  • Updated

BANGKOK (AP) — A nationalist Buddhist monk in Myanmar notorious for anti-Muslim remarks was freed from prison on Monday after charges that he tried to stir up disaffection against the country's previous civilian government were dropped.

+8
Soldiers detain Guinea's president, dissolve government
World

Soldiers detain Guinea's president, dissolve government

  • Updated

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Mutinous soldiers in the West African nation of Guinea detained President Alpha Conde on Sunday after hours of heavy gunfire rang out near the presidential palace in the capital, then announced on state television that the government had been dissolved in an apparent coup d’etat.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News