Naomi Osaka eliminated from Tokyo Olympics tennis tournament

Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, plays Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the second round of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, pulls a thread off the net while playing Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the second round of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, plays Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, during the second round of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Stefanos Tsitsipas, right, of Greece, returns to Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during second round of the men's tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Volunteers work to dry a tennis court before the start of the tennis matches at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, reacts after defeating Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the second round of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts after losing a point to Marketa Vondrousova, of the Czech Republic, during the third round of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, plays Marketa Vondrousova, of the Czech Republic, during the third round of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Marketa Vondrousova, of the Czech Republic, reacts after winning a point off Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the third round of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Marketa Vondrousova, of the Czech Republic, plays Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the third round of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
By ANDREW DAMPF
AP Sports Writer
TOKYO (AP) — The host country’s superstar is out of the Tokyo Olympics.
Naomi Osaka lost to former French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 6-4 in the third round of the Tokyo tennis tournament on Tuesday.
The second-ranked Osaka, who was born in Japan and grew up in the United States, struggled with her usually reliable groundstrokes.
The 42nd-ranked Vondrousova produced a series of drop-shot winners and other crafty shots that drew Osaka out of her comfort zone.
Osaka won her opening two matches in straight sets following a two-month mental-health break. But conditions were different Tuesday with the roof closed because it was raining outside.
