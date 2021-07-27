Naomi Osaka out at Olympics; Jan. 6 riot hearing to start; Hong Kong protester convicted

Today is Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here's what you should know today: Naomi Osaka lost in the Olympic tennis tournament; Democrats are launching their investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection; and the first person tried under Hong Kong's security law is convicted.

Keep scrolling for today's top stories, this date in history and celebrity birthdays.

TOP STORIES

Naomi Osaka ousted at Olympics



TOKYO (AP) — It wasn't the ending that Naomi Osaka — nor her multitudes of fans across Japan and worldwide — had expected.

The start of the Tokyo Olympics, however, will forever be a bright memory for the tennis superstar.

Osaka herself said after lighting the Olympic cauldron during last week's opening ceremony that it was “undoubtedly the greatest athletic achievement and honor I will ever have in my life.”