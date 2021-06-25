Nasty Riviera campaign key to hopes of France's far-right

The battle between Mariani and Muselier in one of the most picturesque swaths of France has been nasty, with both men - one-time French lawmakers - dredging up dubious moments from each other's past. At one point, Muselier called candidates on Mariani's list “skinheads and dumbbells,” and refused to shake Mariani's hand after a televised debate on Thursday.

But the PACA battle is crucial to Le Pen. Like other party leaders, she has put a national spin on the regional elections, looking toward the presidential race in 10 months. Le Pen is considered likely to reach the runoff next year against President Emmanuel Macron in a repeat scenario of his 2017 election. Le Pen wants regional roots for her party and the respect that brings.

Mariani faces challenges galore. Candidates from Macron’s party are bolstering Muselier, running with him in the PACA region. Making matters worse was a decision this week by the leftist candidate, an ecologist, to drop out of Sunday's runoff in what the French call a “republican front” to block the far right from power. The same sacrificial maneuver by the left stopped Le Pen’s niece, Marion Marechal, from her march to victory in PACA in 2015 regional elections, despite a powerful first-round lead.