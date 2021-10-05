National player alleges sexual abuse in Australian soccer

SYDNEY (AP) — Soccer authorities in Australia have urged players to make formal complaints in any cases of sexual abuse or misconduct after one of the country’s leading international goal scorers alleged she’d been groomed and harassed by senior players early in her career.

Lisa De Vanna, who played 150 games for Australia and was second on the list of all-time of scorers for the women’s national team with 47 goals, said she first experienced harassment, abuse and bullying in 2001 when she joined a national women’s squad at age 17.

She told Sydney's Daily Telegraph newspaper she'd been pulled down from behind by a few teammates and “I fought my way off the floor kicking and screaming.”

“They thought it was funny. I was just a young kid from Perth, I didn’t know any different. I ... wanted to punch them," De Vanna said. "As a youngster and a player I didn’t know how to address this ... but it is still happening across all levels and it’s time to speak up.”

De Vanna went public with her allegations in the wake of the scandal in the United States, where the National Women’s Soccer League called off games on the weekend and its commissioner quit amid a sexual harassment and misconduct allegations involving a longtime coach.