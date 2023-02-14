BRUSSELS — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg played down on Tuesday the importance of Finland and Sweden joining the world's biggest security organization at the same time as Turkey refuses to ratify their membership, mostly due to a dispute with Sweden.

"The main question is not whether Finland and Sweden are ratified together. The main question is that they are both ratified as full members as soon as possible," Stoltenberg told reporters. The consensus at NATO has been that both countries should join at the same time.

Sweden and neighboring Finland abandoned decades of nonalignment and applied to join the 30-nation alliance in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. All NATO members except Turkey and Hungary have ratified their accession but unanimity is required.

Turkey accused the government in Stockholm of being too lenient toward groups it deems as terror organizations or existential threats, including Kurdish groups. Earlier this month, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara has fewer problems with Finland joining.

He stressed, however, that it was up to the military alliance to decide whether to accept one country or both together. So far, Finland has stood by Sweden and insisted they should join together.

Stoltenberg said he is "confident that both will be full members and are working hard to get both ratified as soon as possible."

Turkey was rocked last week by a devastating earthquake and aftershocks that killed more than 35,000 people in the country and neighboring Syria.

"We are all horrified by the terrible toll caused by the earthquakes" in Turkey, Stoltenberg said, adding that NATO allies are providing emergency support to the huge rescue and recovery operation.

Turkey is in an election year, and the topic of Nordic NATO membership is a possible vote winner. In recent weeks, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed anger at demonstrations in Stockholm. In one case a solitary anti-Islam activist burned the Quran outside the Turkish Embassy, while in a separate event protesters hanged an effigy of Erdogan.

In Stockholm, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström said he could see no reason why Turkey should continue to object but "it is a question of a Turkish decision which neither Sweden nor Finland can influence."

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said it would be "unfortunate" if Finland entered NATO first, the Swedish news agency TT reported.

Of the two countries, only Finland shares a border with Russia and would appear to be more at risk should President Vladimir Putin decide to target his neighbor. That said, some NATO allies, led by the United States, offered security guarantees to both should they come under threat.

Hungary pushed back its ratification date for both countries three times so far but has not publicly raised any substantial objections to either of them joining.

How NATO has grown since 1997 and its changing relationship with Russia How NATO has grown since 1997 and its changing relationship with Russia 1999 new members: Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Poland 2004 new members: Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia 2009 new members: Albania and Croatia 2017 new members: Montenegro 2020 new members: North Macedonia 2022 aspiring members: Bosnia-Herzegovina, Finland, Georgia, Sweden, and Ukraine