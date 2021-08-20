NATO commits to center efforts on evacuations from Kabul

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO foreign ministers on Friday committed to focus on ensuring the safe evacuation from Afghanistan of their citizens and of Afghans deemed at risk after the country's takeover by the Taliban.

They also insisted that the new rulers in Kabul would have to make sure that the nation does not become a center for terrorism.

“Any future Afghan government must adhere to Afghanistan’s international obligations … and ensure that Afghanistan never again serves as a safe haven for terrorists,” a statement from the alliance said.

Foreign ministers from the 30-nation alliance met in a videoconference to assess the chaotic situation in Afghanistan and coordinate efforts to extract their nationals and key local staff from the country.

Some allies called on the United States to secure Kabul airport for as long as it takes, even if that stretches beyond the evacuation of all U.S. nationals. Many allied nations are sending planes to Kabul to get as many people out as soon as possible.

Friday's joint statement said that “as long as evacuation operations continue, we will maintain our close operational cooperation through Allied military means” at the airport.