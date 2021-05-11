NATO exercises sweep Europe amid Russian escalation, rising tensions between Moscow and US

"In this way, you cut down on the chance for mischief," he added, shortly before American paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division poured out of transport planes over a Romanian airfield in Boboc.

While some Russian forces have recently pulled back from their deployment to the border with Ukraine, Russia's navy has also carried out exercises in the Black Sea, challenged Ukrainian Coast Guard vessels in the same waters and closed down parts of the small sea around the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow invaded and annexed in 2014.

Few diplomatic or military officials -- American or otherwise - wanted to speak specifically about the Russian threat though several privately admitted there's no doubt it is hanging over these exercises.

"It's just showing everybody that we have a capability and we can use it when necessary," said Major General Joe Jarrard, the deputy commander of the US Army in Europe and Africa, downplaying the significance of the timing of the exercises. "We're going to continue to develop our readiness and the interoperability between all of the allies and partners and so that's what we're continuing to focus on."